Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis acquires Australian consultancy business Environmental Strategies

Amsterdam, 4 October 2016 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the acquisition of Australian environmental remediation business, Environmental Strategies. This company with 5 offices across Australia and turnover of AUD $ 9 million is an Australian leader in environmental consulting. The company specializes in environmental investigations, contaminated land remediation, environmental management and environmental auditing.

Stephanie Hottenhuis, Executive Board Member Arcadis: "This is an important acquisition for Arcadis to build our environmental capabilities in Australia. Globally, we are a leader in environmental remediation work but, until now, have lacked some of the deep expertise required in Australia. Environmental Strategies will provide Arcadis with the local capacity and capability to deliver significant remediation projects and meet our commitment to sustainable and exceptional outcomes for our local and multi-national clients."

The environmental remediation market in Australia has grown rapidly due to the regeneration of areas of contaminated land and water, which is one of the biggest issues facing Australian urban and infrastructure development. Much of the land earmarked for redevelopment over the next decade was previously heavy industry and is often contaminated with hazardous chemicals. Arcadis has developed a range of test methodologies and remedial technologies that can be of significant benefit to identifying and safely and cost effectively restoring these areas for future productive use. .

The acquisition forms part of Arcadis' Australian growth plan that was established when the company consolidated its business activities in Australia in 2014. Environmental Strategies will support Arcadis' growth in the environmental consulting sector and immediately joins Arcadis across Australia, with all staff, senior leadership, and project opportunities retained.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)

