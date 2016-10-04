DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- IoT research firm Parks Associates today announced the keynote and speaker lineup for its 11th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Smart Home, IoT, and the Connected Consumer, 2-3 November in Amsterdam, where executives will discuss strategies to realize the potential for smart home solutions in Europe, which has lagged behind the U.S. Allianz, Amazon, Nest Labs, Panasonic, and SmartThings will provide keynotes focused on emerging technologies, partnerships, and use cases for the smart home in Europe.

"The European smart home market lacks the foundation that the U.S. smart home market has -- a base of professional security subscribers -- so companies need to forge more creative strategies and unique partnerships to help drive growth," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "The partnership between insurer Allianz and global manufacturer Panasonic is a prime example of an entry-level smart home solution, the Smart Home + Allianz Assist, that builds a strong security use case and promotes future add-on sales. Executives at CONNECTIONS™ Europe will discuss the challenges of the European smart home market and innovations that will help drive growth."

"The introduction of voice controls through solutions such as Amazon's Alexa has opened new possibilities in how consumers can interact with smart home products and services," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "As a result, we've seen a rush among major players to integrate with Amazon, Sonos, and other similar solutions that will create new avenues to engage consumers with the smart home. Speakers at CONNECTIONS™ Europe will analyze the role of these partnerships in expanding the European smart home market."

CONNECTIONS™ Europe will host over 200 industry executives in an intimate networking environment, with multiple sessions covering the impact of IoT, cloud services, and the smart home on the consumer.

Event Speakers:

KEYNOTES

David Bailey, Vice President, Marketing Communications, SmartThings

Dr. Christoph Döbrich, Innovation Manager, Allianz Worldwide Partners

François Girodolle, Head of Product Partnerships, Nest Europe, Nest Labs

David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon

David Tuerk, General Manager, Smart Home & Telecom Europe, Panasonic

SPEAKERS

Johan Ambuhm, Vice President Business Development & Digital Solutions, Inwido AB

Jérôme Arnaud, CEO, DORO AB

Avi Barel, Director Business Development, ULE Alliance

Lewis Brown, President, MiOS

Seb Chakraborty, Director of Technology, Connected Homes, British Gas Connected Homes

Charles Dawes, Senior Director, International Marketing, TiVo

Marco Dorjee, General Manager International Sales & Business Development, Centralite Systems Inc.

Ronald Egas, CEO, Werkspot.nl

Kevin Garton, CMO, Zonoff

Reed Grothe, SVP of Global Business Development, Alarm.com

Ashley Hathaway, Senior Developer Evangelist, IBM Watson

Pierre Hunter, VP Sales Europe, Verimatrix

Jesper Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder, Home.ai

Cees Links, General Manager Low Power Wireless, Qorvo

Joe Liu, CEO, MivaTek / Home8

Kevin Meagher, SVP Business Development, ROC-Connect

Mario Moura, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell

Renee Niemi, Head of the Smart Home Business, Logitech

Gordon Padkin, Thread Group Evangelist, Thread Group

Aditya Pendyala, Co-founder & Head of Growth, mnubo

Tobin Richardson, President & CEO, Zigbee Alliance

Greg Roberts, Vice President, Marketing, Icontrol Networks

Thomas Rockmann, Vice President Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG

D'Arcy Rossiter, Head of Insight, Centrica Connected Home

Omer Sagi, Director Business Development Smart Door Locks EMEA, Assa Abloy

Curt Schacker, Senior Vice President, Connected Products, EVRYTHNG

Daniel Schellhoss, Founder, ProSyst, Bosch

Christopher Schouten, Senior Director Product Marketing, Kudelski Security

Allen Scott, Director Secure Home Gateway & IoT, Intel Security

Tim Smokoff, Group Vice President, Health & Wellness, Nortek Security & Control

Philip Steele, Founder & CEO, nCube

Patrick Strauss, Supply Chain Visibility & Internet of Things Subject Matter Expert, IBM UK

Andrew Thomas, Co-Founder & CRO, SkyBell

Lukas Tobis, Head of Sales, Fibaro Group

Itai Tomer, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson

Wendy Toth, Vice President of Marketing, Ayla Networks

Antti Vihavainen, Partner, Business Development, Cozify

Ricco Winther, Director of Sales, Sigma Designs

Martin Woolley, Technical Program Manager, Bluetooth SIG

Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. CONNECTIONS™ Europe will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

