DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- IoT research firm Parks Associates today announced the keynote and speaker lineup for its 11th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Smart Home, IoT, and the Connected Consumer, 2-3 November in Amsterdam, where executives will discuss strategies to realize the potential for smart home solutions in Europe, which has lagged behind the U.S. Allianz, Amazon, Nest Labs, Panasonic, and SmartThings will provide keynotes focused on emerging technologies, partnerships, and use cases for the smart home in Europe.
"The European smart home market lacks the foundation that the U.S. smart home market has -- a base of professional security subscribers -- so companies need to forge more creative strategies and unique partnerships to help drive growth," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "The partnership between insurer Allianz and global manufacturer Panasonic is a prime example of an entry-level smart home solution, the Smart Home + Allianz Assist, that builds a strong security use case and promotes future add-on sales. Executives at CONNECTIONS™ Europe will discuss the challenges of the European smart home market and innovations that will help drive growth."
"The introduction of voice controls through solutions such as Amazon's Alexa has opened new possibilities in how consumers can interact with smart home products and services," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "As a result, we've seen a rush among major players to integrate with Amazon, Sonos, and other similar solutions that will create new avenues to engage consumers with the smart home. Speakers at CONNECTIONS™ Europe will analyze the role of these partnerships in expanding the European smart home market."
CONNECTIONS™ Europe will host over 200 industry executives in an intimate networking environment, with multiple sessions covering the impact of IoT, cloud services, and the smart home on the consumer.
Event Speakers:
KEYNOTES
- David Bailey, Vice President, Marketing Communications, SmartThings
- Dr. Christoph Döbrich, Innovation Manager, Allianz Worldwide Partners
- François Girodolle, Head of Product Partnerships, Nest Europe, Nest Labs
- David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon
- David Tuerk, General Manager, Smart Home & Telecom Europe, Panasonic
SPEAKERS
- Johan Ambuhm, Vice President Business Development & Digital Solutions, Inwido AB
- Jérôme Arnaud, CEO, DORO AB
- Avi Barel, Director Business Development, ULE Alliance
- Lewis Brown, President, MiOS
- Seb Chakraborty, Director of Technology, Connected Homes, British Gas Connected Homes
- Charles Dawes, Senior Director, International Marketing, TiVo
- Marco Dorjee, General Manager International Sales & Business Development, Centralite Systems Inc.
- Ronald Egas, CEO, Werkspot.nl
- Kevin Garton, CMO, Zonoff
- Reed Grothe, SVP of Global Business Development, Alarm.com
- Ashley Hathaway, Senior Developer Evangelist, IBM Watson
- Pierre Hunter, VP Sales Europe, Verimatrix
- Jesper Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder, Home.ai
- Cees Links, General Manager Low Power Wireless, Qorvo
- Joe Liu, CEO, MivaTek / Home8
- Kevin Meagher, SVP Business Development, ROC-Connect
- Mario Moura, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell
- Renee Niemi, Head of the Smart Home Business, Logitech
- Gordon Padkin, Thread Group Evangelist, Thread Group
- Aditya Pendyala, Co-founder & Head of Growth, mnubo
- Tobin Richardson, President & CEO, Zigbee Alliance
- Greg Roberts, Vice President, Marketing, Icontrol Networks
- Thomas Rockmann, Vice President Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG
- D'Arcy Rossiter, Head of Insight, Centrica Connected Home
- Omer Sagi, Director Business Development Smart Door Locks EMEA, Assa Abloy
- Curt Schacker, Senior Vice President, Connected Products, EVRYTHNG
- Daniel Schellhoss, Founder, ProSyst, Bosch
- Christopher Schouten, Senior Director Product Marketing, Kudelski Security
- Allen Scott, Director Secure Home Gateway & IoT, Intel Security
- Tim Smokoff, Group Vice President, Health & Wellness, Nortek Security & Control
- Philip Steele, Founder & CEO, nCube
- Patrick Strauss, Supply Chain Visibility & Internet of Things Subject Matter Expert, IBM UK
- Andrew Thomas, Co-Founder & CRO, SkyBell
- Lukas Tobis, Head of Sales, Fibaro Group
- Itai Tomer, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson
- Wendy Toth, Vice President of Marketing, Ayla Networks
- Antti Vihavainen, Partner, Business Development, Cozify
- Ricco Winther, Director of Sales, Sigma Designs
- Martin Woolley, Technical Program Manager, Bluetooth SIG
- Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence
