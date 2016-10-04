The RF Energy Alliance (RFEA) announces an updated specifications roadmap to guide further RF energy application development. The Alliance also welcomes its newest members: E-REON, Midea, NXP® Semiconductors, AFT microwave GmbH, and Kennedy Labs.

The updated specifications roadmap continues to set the course for achieving the RFEA's vision and development goals:

Q4 2016: The Systems Integration Guidelines RF PA Roadmap: Industrial Applications (915MHz)

Q1 2017: Solid-State RF Value Assessment Standard Revision 2 RF PA Roadmap: Residential Appliances (2.45 GHz, consumer and professional)



The RFEA membership has tripled since its formation in the fall of 2014. The most recent companies and organizations to join the Alliance are:

E-REON B.V.: With more than 160 years of accumulated experience in the design and development of RF and Microwave hardware, E-REON B.V. delivers turn-key solutions and services in Power RF and MW applications (heating, ignition, and lighting), Telecom Industry, Broadcast, and Aerospace and Defense.

Midea: Produces a wide range of lighting, water appliances, floor care, small kitchen appliances, laundry, large cooking appliances, and refrigeration, in addition to well-known specialty in home- and commercial-grade heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products.

NXP Semiconductors: Enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. NXP's portfolio of RF solutions is vast and spans wireless infrastructure, broadcast, industrial scientific and medical, land mobile radio and cooking applications.

AFT microwave GmbH: From microwave materials, to components and up to complete system solutions, AFT has many years of experience in providing well-proven successful advice and products for microwave technology applications.

Kennedy Labs: Kennedy Labs creates ALD and CVD graphene to enhance and miniaturize heat spreading materials used in high-power amplifiers for microelectronics, including RF Energy applications.

The RFEA is exhibiting at the European Microwave Week 2016, October 4-6, 2016 in London, UK and will be hosted by member company Ampleon (Stand 145) throughout the show. The RFEA executive director Dr. Klaus Werner will also be on hand to answer attendee questions about the Alliance at the following member stands during the exhibit hours (BST) listed below:

Tuesday, 4 October 15:00 MACOM Stand 207 16:30 NXP Stand 96

Wednesday, 5 October 11:00 Huber+Suhner Stand 102 13:00 Rogers Corp. Stand 204



About the RF Energy Alliance

The RF Energy Alliance is a non-profit technical association comprised of companies dedicated to realizing solid-state RF energy's true potential as a clean, highly efficient and controllable heat and power source. Members share the vision of building a fast-growing, innovative marketplace around the sustainable technology, thereby contributing to quality of life across many application areas. The Alliance was founded in September 2014 by Ampleon, E.G.O. Elektro-Gerätebau GmbH, Huber+Suhner, ITW, Rogers Corporation and Whirlpool R&D (an affiliate company of Whirlpool Corporation).

