27 new MMIC products deliver optimal performance, bandwidth, packaging and reliability to meet customers' most demanding application requirements

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of high-performance analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave, photonic semiconductor products and components, today announced the international debut of 27 new high-performance MMIC products at European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2016. Setting new benchmarks for performance, quality and reliability, these new products comprise the industry's most extensive portfolio of DC to 100 GHz MMICs for Test and Measurement, SATCOM, Aerospace and Defense, Wired Broadband and Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications.

For over 60 years, MACOM's design and application experts have spearheaded innovation in the RF, microwave and millimeterwave domain. Its proven engineering and technical support teams are advancing this legacy with a new generation of wideband MMIC solutions designed for the most demanding customer applications. Leveraging state-of-the-art foundry technologies and proprietary in-house processes, MACOM has pioneered a new class of high-performance MMICs spanning product categories from amplifiers, frequency converters and control products to frequency sources and detectors, encompassing the entire block diagram from signal generation, amplification and conditioning to conversion and monitoring.

Below are the released high-performance MMIC families:

Gain Block Low Noise Amplifiers Two Industry Leading Wideband Amplifiers Fully matched and current adjustable amplifier solutions for Multi-Market applications Family of Low Noise Amplifiers Providing industry-leading performance and versatility enabling accelerated time-to-market for customers

Wired Broadband Amplifiers Family of Amplifiers Designed specifically for DOCSIS 3.1 CATV infrastructure applications requiring high gain, superior linearity and low noise figure

Wideband Power Amplifiers Industry's Highest Power MMIC Amplifiers Covering DC-22 GHz for Test and Measurement, Electronic Warfare and Radar Applications

SATCOM Power Amplifiers High Linearity Family of Power Amplifiers for SATCOM Applications Features the highly integrated L-Band device supporting longer battery life in SATCOM applications

Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) Best in Class Octave-Band Family of Voltage Controlled Oscillators - Ideally suited for Test and Measurement, Aerospace and Defense and Communications Systems



"Continued consolidation in the semiconductor industry has disrupted the MMIC supplier ecosystem and left customers with fewer credible, reliable sources for high-performance MMICs," said Graham Board, Senior Director, Multi-Market Products, at MACOM. "MACOM is meeting this challenge head on by increasing our investment in advanced MMIC technologies and aggressively expanding our MMIC product portfolio. As the only pure-play RF, microwave and millimeterwave supplier with a proven heritage of semiconductor industry leadership built over six-decades MACOM is committed to being the trusted, long term supplier of choice for the next generation of high-performance MMICs."

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com, follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

