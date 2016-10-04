Quickly and easily connect more than 50 Ultimate Ears Speakers

Today, Ultimate Ears announced a new app feature that allows you to wirelessly connect more than 50 Ultimate Ears speakers within seconds bringing any party to a new level of epic. From your backyard to the beach, Ultimate Ears' waterproof (IPX7) and durable wireless Bluetooth® speakers have always given you the ability to take the party anywhere. Now, with the addition of PartyUp, you can wirelessly connect a mix of UE BOOM, UE BOOM 2 and UE MEGABOOM speakers together, allowing you to crank up the music in places where no other sound system can go, sharing music and moments in ways that weren't previously possible.

The PartyUp feature lets you quickly and easily connect more than 50 Ultimate Ears speakers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Three years ago, Ultimate Ears brought pairing multiple Bluetooth speakers together to people everywhere. Now, Ultimate Ears is the only wireless Bluetooth speaker that lets you to pair more than two even more than 50 speakers together, creating magical moments for your family outing, Friday night with friends or your next legendary celebration. And, through the redesigned apps, even if you're just pairing two, that process is faster and more convenient than ever, too.

"Music connects people in extraordinary ways," said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "Now, when friends come together, they can easily connect their speakers without worrying about limitations. Whether you and your crew are on a rooftop without a power outlet, or 50 of your closest pals are floating down a river without a dry spot in sight, PartyUp lets the party grow within seconds."

With a free, over-the-air update to the existing UE BOOM and UE MEGABOOM apps, you can easily see, select, drag and drop available speakers to join the party in just seconds. PartyUp provides the freedom to quickly sync a few Ultimate Ears speakers or really take it to the next level and PartyUp with more than 50 speakers for monumental bashes. The party grows as more and more friends hook up, letting you blast more sound even louder.

From Siri and Google Now voice integration to Tap Controls, Ultimate Ears has added a host of additional features, continually unlocking experiences for music fans. With the addition of PartyUp to the impressive lineup of features already available on UE BOOM, UE BOOM 2 and UE MEGABOOM, Ultimate Ears speakers continue to get better over time, bringing the party to places it otherwise could not and would not have gone before.

Availability

PartyUp is available through the iOS® and Android™ app stores beginning today. This free app enhancement works with UE BOOM, UE BOOM 2 and UE MEGABOOM through the UE BOOM and UE MEGABOOM apps. Speakers are sold separately. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music, together, out in the world. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears continues stronger than ever with its award-winning family of wireless speakers that are designed for people, their friends and wherever life takes them. And with new features and experiences regularly released through free software updates, Ultimate Ears speakers just keep getting better. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com. PartyUp

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company's website at www.ultimateears.com.

