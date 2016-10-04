en world Sign Global Agreement with Ebsta

SAN FRANCISCO, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Ebsta today announced a long term agreement to supply 'intelligent email sync technology' to en world, the leading provider of Talent Solutions in Asia. In a landmark agreement, the Ebsta platform will provide increased efficiency and speed, as well as improved management of data, for multiple en world business lines across 7 countries.

Ebsta's Founder and CEO, Guy Rubin, said, "We've worked with the en world team to create a world class solution which seamlessly integrates email, contact records and attachment data with JobScience - the leading recruitment CRM built upon the Salesforce platform.

"The depth of integration has meant we've been able to create a single, unified view of every interaction and activity against corresponding customer and candidate records, as well as a reporting suite which allows for much more detailed analysis of sales and individual employee performance."

Ebsta's popular technology automates the process of adding emails, contacts and attachments to Salesforce, saving time and improving data accuracy for en world Consultants. The platform has started to be rolled out across Asia.

"With Ebsta we are able to operate with absolute confidence that all activities and contacts are automatically recorded in Salesforce, and contact details are kept up to date over time. Ebsta also allows us to report on how engaged our consultants are with every client and candidate in JobScience, allowing for more effective management of resources."

"With the increasing pressure for large organisations to build stronger customer bonds, this level of insight, backed by robust collaborative technology, will deliver a tremendous advantage to our team," said Shugo Fujioka, Marketing Director of en world, Japan.

About en world:

en world is a group of recruiting consultancies specialising in professional and managerial roles. Operating from 7 countries, we support global companies' recruitment needs through our Asia Pacific network.

Find out more about en world: http://www.enworld.com

About Ebsta:

Ebsta helps thousands of companies to realise the full potential of Salesforce. By removing tedious manual data entry and allowing teams to access customer information wherever they work online, we have quickly become the most popular application on the largest B2B app store in the world - the Salesforce AppExchange.

Visit Ebsta at booth 2218, Dreamforce Cloud Expo Oct 4-7 2016, San Francisco.

Find out more about Ebsta: http://www.ebsta.com