Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded technical consulting services assignment for a large ultra-supercritical thermal power plant project in Indonesia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 4 October 2016 at 10 am (EEST)

PT Bhumi Jati Power has awarded Pöyry with a technical consulting services assignment for Tanjung Jati B Units 5 & 6, a 2 x 1,000 MW coal-fired power plant project in Central Java, Indonesia. PT Bhumi Jati Power is a project company established in Indonesia with Sumitomo Corporation of Japan as the lead developer.

The Tanjung Jati B re-expansion is a BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) project called Jawa-4 under the Indonesian power development plan. The plant consists of two very large 1,000 MW (net) units designed for ultra-supercritical steam conditions. Ultra-supercritical design improves power generation efficiency and reduces carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional thermal power plant design. The new units will be built adjacent to the existing Tanjung Jati Units 1 to 4 that have total capacity of 2,640 MW and provide about 11% of the total electricity in Java-Bali power grid.

Pöyry's assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site services, quality assurance and quality control, commissioning services and assistance in environmental monitoring for the project. The overall schedule for the project is about 5 years.

This is a continuation of Pöyry's earlier assignment in the same project. Pöyry has been involved in the project as Owner's Engineer during the development phase, providing technical advisory services to Sumitomo Corporation.

"After working together for the last one and a half years during the development stage, we are pleased to continue our good co-operation with PT Bhumi Jati Power and Sumitomo Corporation in executing this important project. The new Tanjung Jati B units will be some of the largest and most efficient thermal power plant units in South East Asia, able to generate enough power for more than 10 million people once completed" says Don Miller, Pöyry's project manager for the Tanjung Jati B project.

"Pöyry is currently working on projects, either under development or construction, with a generating capacity in excess of 10,000 MW in Indonesia, making us one of the leading power sector consultancies in the country" adds Kishore Dass, President Director of PT Pöyry Indonesia.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in Q4 2016.

Contact

Richard Pinnock

President, Energy Business Group and Global Sales & Project Management

Tel. +41 443 555 554

Kishore Dass

President Director, PT Pöyry Indonesia

Tel. +62 21 252 6668

Don Miller

Technical Director, PT Pöyry Indonesia

Tel. +62 811 8800 447

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services, underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

