ADVA Optical Networking SE: Oscilloquartz and Arcadiz Telecom Synchronize Belgium's Emergency Services Network

ASTRID Deploys Rubidium Access Solution With Advanced Holdover Algorithm for Ultimate Sync Assurance

Brussels, Belgium. October 4, 2016. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, announced today that ASTRID has deployed the OSA 5411 (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/product-osa-5410-11-ptp-toolbox-1236-133) in a new synchronization network built by Arcadiz Telecom. ASTRID, the operator of Belgium's national emergency services communication network, chose to anchor its transport infrastructure with the OSA 5411 access device. The OSA 5411 features rubidium-based timing and synchronization capabilities along with a unique holdover algorithm. The new synchronization solution has been seamlessly integrated with ASTRID's existing optical transport network. It will ensure stringent requirements for timing accuracy are met across all regions of the country.

"Our network is a lifeline for Belgium's emergency services. Ensuring its reliability and consistency couldn't be more important. We know how vital synchronization is for consistent high performance. That's why we've chosen to work with partners we can depend on to meet the very highest standards," said Jurgen Poels, head, radio networks systems and transport, ASTRID. "Oscilloquartz and Arcadiz Telecom have created a solution that fully integrates with our current network management system. What's more, the installation was carried out without any disruption to services, and both teams have provided exemplary support at every stage of the process."

Built on OSA 5411 synchronization distribution and assurance technology, ASTRID's new end-to-end timing solution will ensure the delivery of precise frequency, phase and time-of-day information across all 10 provinces in Belgium. The OSA 5411, the newest member of the OSA 5410 series, is the first access network device in the industry to provide rubidium-based timing and synchronization capabilities along with an advanced holdover algorithm. This provides much longer frequency and phase holdover in the event of GNSS outages. The synchronization solution also configures easily with ASTRID's existing transport infrastructure, which is built on the ADVA FSP 3000 (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx).

"Our OSA 5411 will ensure that ASTRID's network performs consistently at the highest level. It provides incredibly precise synchronization delivery and assurance, and a frequency standard that won't change over time. In moments of emergency, that guarantee of accuracy and reliability makes a crucial difference," commented Jörg Urban, director, business development, Oscilloquartz. "Our OSA 5411 includes dual field replaceable power supplies that ensure continuous operation and protect services against unexpected outages. It's also engineered to be flexible and robust, helping ASTRID's network succeed in its vital role of safeguarding and protecting the Belgian population."

"Together with Oscilloquartz, we've worked extremely closely with ASTRID to make sure every aspect of this installation is integrated and effective. As well as innovative and reliable technology, we know that the vital ingredient is trust and so our team has worked tirelessly to deliver on all promises," said Marc Vandeputte, director, solutions and technologies, Arcadiz Telecom. "ASTRID has seen the number of emergency and security services using its network growing every year. Currently it connects over 70,000 devices. With the stability and reliability of our synchronization solution, its communication infrastructure can continue to expand and also evolve to embrace next-generation mobile technology."

Watch ADVA Optical Networking's latest video on assisted partial timing support for more information: http://youtu.be/M5KY1taktNg (http://youtu.be/M5KY1taktNg).

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com (http://www.oscilloquartz.com).

About ADVA Optical Networking

At ADVA Optical Networking, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more information on our products and our team, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

