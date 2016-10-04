Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board 2016

ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 4, 2016, at 10:00 a.m.



ASPO'S SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION BOARD 2016



The following members have been appointed to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination

Board:



Veronica Timgren, Member of the Board, Oy Havsudden Ab

Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Tatu Vehmas, Student of Economics, Vehmas family

Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company





In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert

member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elects a Chairman from among its members.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents to the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting proposals on the remuneration, number and members of the Board of

Directors. The now appointed Nomination Board will forward its proposals for

the 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting to the Board of Directors by January 1, 2017.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO





Further information:

Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 503 6420, gustav.nyberg@aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.







Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com









