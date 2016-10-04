sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,031 Euro		-0,01
-0,14 %
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.10.2016 | 09:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board 2016

ASPO Plc   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE     October 4, 2016, at 10:00 a.m.


ASPO'S SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION BOARD 2016

The following members have been appointed to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination
Board:

  • Veronica Timgren, Member of the Board, Oy Havsudden Ab
  • Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Tatu Vehmas, Student of Economics, Vehmas family
  • Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert
member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elects a Chairman from among its members.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents to the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting proposals on the remuneration, number and members of the Board of
Directors. The now appointed Nomination Board will forward its proposals for
the 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting to the Board of Directors by January 1, 2017.

ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


Further information:
Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 503 6420, gustav.nyberg@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)