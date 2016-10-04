Valmet: Valmet to supply an extensive board machine rebuild for Arkhangelsk in Russia

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 4, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an extensive board machine and automation rebuild for Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill (PPM) in Russia. The project for the board machine 2 (BM 2) is a continuation to the pre-engineering project executed by Valmet earlier this year.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2016 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically valued around EUR 50-60 million. The rebuild is a part of Arkhangelsk's investment project "Reconstruction of board department" with total value of 8.8 billion rubles (about EUR 125 million).

The delivery will include a new Valmet OptiConcept M board machine wet end, a number of improvements to the drying section, a completely new dry end and a machine control system upgrade. Target of the rebuild is to increase production by 30%. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for the second half of 2018.

"Valmet's OptiConcept M (http://www.valmet.com/industries-we-serve/board-and-paper/new-lines/opticoncept-m/) board making line focuses on low operating costs combined with energy-efficient and flexible production of high-quality board grades. We have a number of excellent references verifying the targeted outcome. Furthermore, our uniquely wide scope of offering differentiates us from the competitors. The project continues our good cooperation with Arkhangelsk - we have earlier delivered several pulp and paper technologies to them, latest being the pulp mill upgrade (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2016/valmet-to-supply-recausticizing-upgrade-to-arkhangelsk-pulp-and-paper-mill-in-russia/) and two modern refiner lines (http://www.valmet.com/media/articles/all-articles/raw-material-savings-with-refining-rebuild/)," says Vesa Simola, EMEA Area President of Valmet.

Technical details of the delivery

Valmet's extensive board machine and automation delivery for the rebuild includes pulpers for broke collection, equipment for approach flow systems (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/approach-flow-system/) for top and back plies, two OptiFlo Fourdrinier headboxes (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/headbox/fourdrinier-headbox/), OptiFormer Multi forming section (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/forming/multifourdrinier/), OptiPress Linear press section (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/pressing/optipress-linear/), a start-up package of paper machine clothing (http://www.valmet.com/services/board-and-paper-mills/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/), dryer section rebuild, OptiCalender Compact (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/calendering/compact-calendering/) calender, OptiReel reel (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/reeling/reels-without-center-drives/), automatic transfer rails (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/winders-and-roll-handling/parent-roll-handling/transfer-rails/) , OptiWin Drum (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/two-drum-base-winders/) two-drum compact winder and related air systems (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/process-ventilation/). The automation upgrade comprises Valmet IQ (http://www.valmet.com/products/automation/valmet-iq-quality-control-system/) quality measurement system, Valmet DNA (http://www.valmet.com/products/automation/valmet-dna-dcs/) process control system and a moisturizer. The delivery will also include a semi-automatic reels spool return system and a roll conveying system.

"The customer valued the fact that there is no need for cantilevering beams with OptiConcept M and that there are only minor changes required for the foundations. Space requirement will also be smaller compared to the traditional wet end concepts. The 'plug and play' feature of OptiCalender Compact was also appreciated by the customer," comments Senior Sales Manager Pekka Turtinen from Valmet.

The 7,000 mm wide (wire) BM2 produces fluting and kraftliner grades with a basis weight range of 90 - 200 g/m2. The design speed for the new parts is 1,000 m/min. The annual production will be about 330,000 tonnes.

Information about the customer Arkhangelsk PPM

Arkhangelsk PPM (APPM) is one of the leading pulp and paper mills in Russia and Eastern Europe focusing on pulp, board and paper production. Austrian Pulp Mill Holding GmbH is the owner of the mill. Pulp production of the mill is 850.000 tons and corrugated board production 500.000 tons.

Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia

