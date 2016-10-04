GC Aesthetics Presents the "SCIENCE FOR EXCELLENCE EDUCATIONAL SERIES with Per Hedén"

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing World-Class Training to Surgeons Across the Globe

A leading global breast implant manufacturer has today announced it will deliver a series of scientific lectures in partnership with an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon. GC Aesthetics (http://www.gcaesthetics.com), which is fast becoming the number one selling implant brand worldwide, is set to work with well renowned Stockholm-based surgeon Per Hedén on the Science for Excellence Educational Series, due to launch in Busan and Seoul, South Korea next month.

GC Aesthetics, based in Dublin, is the parent company of both the UK's only breast implant manufacturer, Nagor, and French brand, Eurosilicone. In recent years, it has cemented itself as one of the world's most popular implant brands; it is now the number one selling brand in Brazil, Mexico and Spain, and is set to reach number one position in France by the end of 2016. Dr Hedén, known for having developed several new techniques applying to the use of form-stable anatomical breast implants, has chosen to work alongside GC Aesthetics as they share the common vision of improving patient satisfaction and surgical outcomes. The lectures will focus on this, as well as providing surgeons with new surgical and pre-planning skills.

Dr Hedén says:

"I am delighted to be working with GC Aesthetics, with the common goal of improving the implant selection process, preoperative markings and surgical technique for surgeons, and I am very much looking forward to presenting the series of lectures at the Science for Excellence Educational Series. It is of utmost importance that surgeons are kept up-to-date on new techniques, as well as being aware of ways in which outcomes and satisfaction can be improved upon."

Dr. Per Hedén studied under the eminent microsurgeon, Marko Godina, and subsequently became the driving force for establishing microsurgery in Stockholm. He is the author of over 50 scientific papers, and is often asked to give lectures at national and international plastic surgery conferences and events. Dr. Hedén is the founder of Akademikliniken, Scandinavia's largest private plastic surgery hospital.

GC Aesthetics' Chief Executive, Ayse Kocak, who is the industry's first-ever female CEO, adds:

"Working alongside such a renowned surgeon, who also uses our products, is a real honour for us. We share a common vision of the importance of patient satisfaction, and by working together to deliver this series of lectures, we are certain that we can help with the provision of new skills for surgeons."

