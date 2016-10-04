GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

GKN plc

2. Reason for the notification: (please state Yes/No):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: Yes

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: No

Other (please specify): No

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (Parent Company) -5.572%

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

30 September 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified:

3 October 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Standard Life Investments Limited 5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the triggering transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number of Shares Number of Voting Rights Number of shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect GB0030646508 101,964,284 101,964,284 95,520,718 95,520,718 5.572%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights % of voting rights 95,520,718 5.572%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited - 5.572%

Standard Life Investments Limited - Below 5%

Ignis Investment Services Limited - Below 5%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:

14. Contact name: Katie Lewis, Assistant Secretary

15. Contact telephone number: 01527 533383