GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 4
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
GKN plc
2. Reason for the notification: (please state Yes/No):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: Yes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: No
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: No
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: No
Other (please specify): No
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (Parent Company) -5.572%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
30 September 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:
3 October 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Standard Life Investments Limited 5%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0030646508
|101,964,284
|101,964,284
|95,520,718
|95,520,718
|5.572%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted
|% of voting rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|95,520,718
|5.572%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited - 5.572%
Standard Life Investments Limited - Below 5%
Ignis Investment Services Limited - Below 5%
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name: Katie Lewis, Assistant Secretary
15. Contact telephone number: 01527 533383