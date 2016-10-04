Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Commodities



Products Impacted: Commodities Data Products



What you need to know?



Effective November 21, 2016, Nasdaq Commodities will introduce options on Nordic Power futures, in additions to the options on the forward which are listed today.



What is the specification for the instruments?



The option on futures will have the following characteristics:



-- Ticker code: -- Year: ENOFUTBL(C/P) YR (Y) (MMMY) -(XX) -- Quarter: ENOFUTBL(C/P)Q(QY)(MMMY)-(XX) -- Calendar: Bank Days in Norway (the same as the rest of the Nordic Power offering use) -- Underlying: Nordic Power quarter- and year- futures -- Currency: Euro



The new instruments are available in GCF TST 4 from October 5, 2016.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact DataProducts@nasdaq.com or by telephone + 45 33 93 33 66.