Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports third quarter results to be published on October 20, 2016

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

October 4, 2016 at 11.45 a.m.

Amer Sports third quarter results to be published on October 20, 2016

Amer Sports Corporation will publish its third quarter 2016 results on Thursday, October 20 at around 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be held the same day at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time. To participate in the conference call, please call +44(0)20 3427 1906 or +49(0)69 2222 10619, confirmation code 9912166.

The conference can also be followed live via www.amersports.com or http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/g44jp9zr (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/g44jp9zr).

A replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available later at the same internet address. The replay numbers are +44(0)20 3427 0598 and +49(0)69 2222 2236, passcode 9912166.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, GSM +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

