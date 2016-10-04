

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, Tuesday said it has agreed to buy 80% stake in Rimowa, a high quality luggage maker, for a value of 640 million euros.



The transaction, subject to the approval of the competition authorities, is due to complete in January 2017. Rimowa revenue for 2016 are expected to exceed 400 million euros.



Under the deal terms, Dieter Morszeck, grandson of the founder of Rimowa, will sell the majority stake to LVMH while continuing to hold equity in the business and maintaining his leadership functions.



Rimowa will then become the first German Maison of the LVMH Group. Upon completion of the transaction, Alexandre Arnault will be appointed co-CEO of Rimowa.



Rimowa, founded by Paul Morszeck in 1898, makes luggage and leather goods. RIMOWA revolutionised the industry when it launched the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2000. More recently, in partnership with Lufthansa, RIMOWA has launched the RIMOWA Electronic Tag.



