

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. construction sector expanded for the first time since May largely due to a recovery in residential building, data from Markit showed Tuesday.



The Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.3 in September from 49.2 in August. The score was expected to fall to 49. The score exceeded the neutral 50 for the first time in four months.



Nonetheless, the pace of expansion was still softer than the long-run survey average of 54.6.



There was a solid rebound in residential activity in September. Housing activity rose the most since January.



Construction companies pointed to a renewed rise in civil engineering activity. Meanwhile, commercial construction activity decreased for the fourth month running.



'A number of survey respondents noted that Brexit related anxiety has receded among clients, although it remained a factor behind the ongoing decline in commercial building work,' Tim Moore, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.



