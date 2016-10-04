The independent corporate pensions adviser will use PFaroe to efficiently value pension scheme liabilities and funding levels on behalf of sponsoring employers, in order to inform discussions and funding negotiations with scheme trustees.

Zephyrus Partners has adopted PFaroe as its preferred valuation tool as it targets further growth in the UK pensions advisory space. It will use the platform, on behalf of its client base of scheme sponsors, to introduce efficiency and robustness into its liability valuation and scenario testing process with the goal of supporting their ability to proactively engage with trustees in funding and investment strategy negotiations.

Amédée Levillain, Founding Partner and Director, Zephyrus Partners, says: "We are steadily expanding our client base and breadth of advisory and reporting services so need additional resources to support our growth trajectory. PFaroe offers an ideal solution as it allows us to leverage technology to address client queries quickly and efficiently, including accurately exploring outcomes under varying assumptions. Adopting the capability of PFaroe should free up capacity within our focused team and allow us to concentrate on adding maximum value for our clients."

He adds: "We work with a number of large corporate sponsors, some of which have unique and bespoke requirements, so we need a system that can cope with this level of complexity. We were impressed by the technical and modelling expertise within RiskFirst that supports PFaroe, so we are confident that we now have a robust and future-proofed valuation solution."

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, comments: "We are delighted to work with Zephyrus to provide a system that meets their non-trivial requirements, increasing efficiency of their current operations and freeing up resources in order that they continue to grow their business."

About Zephyrus Partners

Zephyrus Partners is an independent corporate pensions advisor, offering strategic advice and operational support to companies seeking to actively manage the risk attached to their UK pension exposures. Zephyrus Partners has successfully completed many high profile pension projects for large corporations and helped to deliver significant risk mitigation and tangible financial savings across its client base.

For more information please go to http://www.zephyrusgroup.com/

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst (formerly PensionsFirst) is a financial technology business that provides intuitive, user-friendly risk analytics and reporting. Its core product PFaroe® is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK, with a growing foothold in the U.S.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com

