sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,686 Euro		-0,01
-0,13 %
WKN: 912614 ISIN: GB0007892358 Ticker-Symbol: 3S6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SVG CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVG CAPITAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVG CAPITAL PLC
SVG CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVG CAPITAL PLC7,686-0,13 %