Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IMS Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guide: Belgium" report to their offering.
The Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guides are established as the definitive reference and training text for P&R professionals around the world, drawing on the long-standing expertise of the IMS pricing and reimbursement specialists to provide industry players and decision makers with a thorough understanding of the rules and regulations governing P&R in international markets.
This report covers key developments in P&R, market access, cost containment, trade margins and healthcare issues.
Key Topics Covered:
1. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
Facts Figures
Market Indicators
Provision Funding
Statutory Health Insurance
Private Health Insurance
Funding
Regulation Provision
2. PRICING
Prescription Drugs
Reimbursed Prescription Drugs
Non-reimbursed Prescription Drugs
Generic Drugs
Pricing Rules
Process
Biosimilars
Hospital Drugs
OTC Drugs
Non-reimbursed OTCs
Reimbursed OTCs
3. REIMBURSEMENT
Admission to Reimbursement
Standard Reimbursement Procedure
Expedited Reimbursement Procedure
Fast-track Procedure: Unmet Clinical Need
Radio-isotopes
Managed Entry Agreements
Timelines
Re-submission
Reference Price Reimbursement System
Maximum Reimbursement Prices
Hospital Reimbursement
Formularies
Funding
Reform
Changes in Reimbursement Status
Scheduled Reviews
Other Reviews
4. PHARMACOECONOMICS
Pharmacoeconomic Requirements
Class 1 Drugs
Other Drugs
Guidelines
5. PRICE BUILD-UP
Wholesalers
Margins
Background
Retail Pharmacies
Margins
Dispensing Fee
Additional Fees
Discounts
Pharmacy Clawback
Background
E-pharmacy
Dispensing Doctors
Sales Tax
6. COST CONTAINMENT
Industry Paybacks
Turnover Tax
Subsidiary Tax
Orphan Drugs Tax
Marketing Tax
Per Pack Tax
Offsets
Promotional Costs
Promotional Spending
Code of Conduct
Visa System
Patient Co-payments
7. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS
Outlook
Cost containment Measures
Future Pact
Hospital Sector Reforms
8. NAMES ADDRESSES
