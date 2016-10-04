Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IMS Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guide: Belgium" report to their offering.

The Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guides are established as the definitive reference and training text for P&R professionals around the world, drawing on the long-standing expertise of the IMS pricing and reimbursement specialists to provide industry players and decision makers with a thorough understanding of the rules and regulations governing P&R in international markets.

This report covers key developments in P&R, market access, cost containment, trade margins and healthcare issues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Facts Figures

Market Indicators

Provision Funding

Statutory Health Insurance

Private Health Insurance

Funding

Regulation Provision

2. PRICING

Prescription Drugs

Reimbursed Prescription Drugs

Non-reimbursed Prescription Drugs

Generic Drugs

Pricing Rules

Process

Biosimilars

Hospital Drugs

OTC Drugs

Non-reimbursed OTCs

Reimbursed OTCs

3. REIMBURSEMENT

Admission to Reimbursement

Standard Reimbursement Procedure

Expedited Reimbursement Procedure

Fast-track Procedure: Unmet Clinical Need

Radio-isotopes

Managed Entry Agreements

Timelines

Re-submission

Reference Price Reimbursement System

Maximum Reimbursement Prices

Hospital Reimbursement

Formularies

Funding

Reform

Changes in Reimbursement Status

Scheduled Reviews

Other Reviews

4. PHARMACOECONOMICS

Pharmacoeconomic Requirements

Class 1 Drugs

Other Drugs

Guidelines

5. PRICE BUILD-UP

Wholesalers

Margins

Background

Retail Pharmacies

Margins

Dispensing Fee

Additional Fees

Discounts

Pharmacy Clawback

Background

E-pharmacy

Dispensing Doctors

Sales Tax

6. COST CONTAINMENT

Industry Paybacks

Turnover Tax

Subsidiary Tax

Orphan Drugs Tax

Marketing Tax

Per Pack Tax

Offsets

Promotional Costs

Promotional Spending

Code of Conduct

Visa System

Patient Co-payments

7. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Outlook

Cost containment Measures

Future Pact

Hospital Sector Reforms

8. NAMES ADDRESSES

