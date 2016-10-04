CapMan Oyj: CapMan appoints a Real Estate Investment Director in Denmark

CapMan Real Estate Press release 4 October 2016 at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 2:00 p.m. EEST

CapMan appoints a Real Estate Investment Director in Denmark

CapMan strengthens its Nordic Real Estate team by appointing Peter Gill as Investment Director starting from 1 October 2016. Peter will work from CapMan's Copenhagen office and will reinforce the real estate transaction capabilities of the team in Denmark.

Peter brings 12 years of experience from advising on and conducting real estate transactions. He joins CapMan from PwC, the multinational professional services network, where he was Director for real estate operations and responsible for transaction services and buy and sell-side mandates. Prior to that he worked for GVA Nybolig Erhverv, a Danish commercial property agent, where he was responsible for international investments.

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter at CapMan and to strengthen our presence in Denmark further. His strong background in real estate transactions on an international scale will support our Nordic focus and value-added approach. He will be an excellent addition to our team," says Torsten Bjerregaard, Senior Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

For additional information, please contact:

Torsten Bjerregaard, Senior Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +44 7715 772 554

Mika Matikainen, Senior Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate, tel. +358 40 519 0707

CapMan

