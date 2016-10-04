sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,31 Euro		+0,23
+1,53 %
WKN: A1XE7G ISIN: US38268T1034 Ticker-Symbol: 5G5 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOPRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOPRO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,184
15,309
13:11
15,185
15,31
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOPRO INC
GOPRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOPRO INC15,31+1,53 %