AMBA stock: Targeting the BoxAmbarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock is prime example of when my trading strategy is successful. I first focused on AMBA stock in July, when I outlined the major bottoming pattern that was in play.The performance to date speaks for itself.My strategies use stock charts as the basis, and this technique is known as Technical Analysis (TA). I did not come up with this framework on my own; I only wish I was such a brain and was able to contribute something on this level. I am only a student of TA and I have been.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...