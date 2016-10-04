ATVI Stock: Cruising Higher
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock has not only served as a great investment, but it is also a great example to use to showcase the art of technical analysis.
I use charts to set up investment strategies and my methodology begins with picking stocks that adhere best to technical rules. If a prospective investment lacks what I am looking for, because the pattern is too messy or sporadic, I will just cast that ticker aside and move on to the next potential investment. ATVI stock is a prime example of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock has not only served as a great investment, but it is also a great example to use to showcase the art of technical analysis.
I use charts to set up investment strategies and my methodology begins with picking stocks that adhere best to technical rules. If a prospective investment lacks what I am looking for, because the pattern is too messy or sporadic, I will just cast that ticker aside and move on to the next potential investment. ATVI stock is a prime example of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...