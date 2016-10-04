Research and Markets - Global Multi-function Printer Security Market CAGR Growth of 9.37% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Ricoh, Epson, Sharp

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global multi-function printer security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2016-2020.



According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the high demand from industry verticals. MFPs are in high demand in industries like education, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing, mainly for low volume printing and basic functions such as scanning and copying.

As the printing volume is low in these segments, users find it more affordable to purchase MFPs than to depend on external vendors for their daily printing needs.



Further, the report states that a major challenge for this market is the shift toward paperless society. The increasing digitization and use of web-based methods for major operations have reduced the use of paper, which in turn, reduces the demand of MFPs.

Advances in display technology have influenced the development and deployment of digital signage and large screen-size display, which are used for promotions. In order to reduce the use of paper, many governments are promoting paperless environment.



Companies Mentioned:



Brother International

Canon

HP

Xerox

Ricoh

ARC Document Solutions

Epson

Konica Minolta

KYOCERA Document Solution

Lexmark International

OKI Data corporation

Pitney Bowes

PrinterCorp

Sharp

