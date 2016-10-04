sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Multi-function Printer Security Market CAGR Growth of 9.37% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Ricoh, Epson, Sharp

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Multi-function Printer Security Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global multi-function printer security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the high demand from industry verticals. MFPs are in high demand in industries like education, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing, mainly for low volume printing and basic functions such as scanning and copying.

As the printing volume is low in these segments, users find it more affordable to purchase MFPs than to depend on external vendors for their daily printing needs.

Further, the report states that a major challenge for this market is the shift toward paperless society. The increasing digitization and use of web-based methods for major operations have reduced the use of paper, which in turn, reduces the demand of MFPs.

Advances in display technology have influenced the development and deployment of digital signage and large screen-size display, which are used for promotions. In order to reduce the use of paper, many governments are promoting paperless environment.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • Brother International
  • Canon
  • HP
  • Xerox
  • Ricoh
  • ARC Document Solutions
  • Epson
  • Konica Minolta
  • KYOCERA Document Solution
  • Lexmark International
  • OKI Data corporation
  • Pitney Bowes
  • PrinterCorp
  • Sharp

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Market summary

PART 03: Scope of the report

PART 04: Assumptions

PART 05: Market research methodology

PART 06: Introduction

PART 07: Printer market overview

PART 08: Market landscape

PART 09: Market opportunities

PART 10: Product lifecycle analysis

PART 11: Market segmentation by deployment

PART 12: Geographical segmentation

PART 13: Market attractiveness

PART 14: Buying criteria

PART 15: Market drivers

PART 16: Impact of drivers

PART 17: Market challenges

PART 18: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 19: Market trends

PART 20: Impact of trends

PART 21: Five forces analysis

PART 22: Vendor landscape

PART 23: Appendix

PART 24: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xz69hd/global

For more information on this topic, please visit the Technology and Computing section of the Research and Markets Blog.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


