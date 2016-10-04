Research and Markets - Global Smart Connected Air Conditioner Market CAGR Growth of 60.42% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Blue Star, Friedrich, Electrolux

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Connected Air Conditioner Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global smart connected air conditioner market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 60.42% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, remote prognostics and easy fault detection features of smart connected air conditioners will be a key driver for market growth. Smart air conditioners facilitate remote prognostics and alert both the manufacturers and consumers even if there is a small chance of a fault developing in them.

When a fault develops in a machine, the manufacturer can contact the consumer; advise how it can be fixed or even arrange a site visit to replace a part. The operating system of the machine can notify service engineers of the concerned brand about which part needs replacing, so that they can bring it with them. Thus, consumers do not need to be concerned about the servicing and functioning of smart connected air conditioners. Manufacturers are leveraging on the remote prognostics feature of these air conditioners to entice consumers.

Further, the report states that problems in standardization of communication protocol will be a major challenge for the market. Manufacturers of different smart appliances have their own data standards and wireless protocols, which often make it difficult for these high-tech devices to communicate with each other. For instance, some manufacturers of smart meters have established proprietary protocols for connecting and communicating with devices used in residences.

These protocols create hindrances for smart appliance manufacturers. Customization of product offerings as per the protocol set by meter manufacturers is infeasible and impractical. Thus, a standardized communication protocol for inter-operability between controllers, gateways, appliances, devices and the internet is essential.

Questions Answered:

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Daikin Industries

Haier

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Samsung Electronics

Videocon

Voltas

FUJITSU GENERAL

Blue Star

Friedrich

Electrolux

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Segmentation by product type

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

PART 17: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42l2xh/global_smart

For more information on this topic, please visit the Computing and Technology section of the Research and Markets Blog.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716