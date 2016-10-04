sprite-preloader
04.10.2016 | 13:12
INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - UK Equity portfolio management arrangements

PR Newswire
London, October 4

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Appointment of James Goldstone to manage the UK Equity Portfolio

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc ('the Company') announces that, with effect from today the management of the Company's UK Equity portfolio will pass to James Goldstone. James has 15 years' industry experience and has worked closely alongside Mark Barnett for the last four years. He currently manages circa £160 million in UK Equity Pension Fund and pan-European Equity mandates.

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today Patrick Gifford, the Chairman, said: "The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc wishes to record its appreciation of Mark's management skill over the ten-years since the Company's launch and acknowledges that this is an appropriate time for him to pass the baton to one of the rising stars of Invesco Perpetual's UK Equities team. The Board looks forward to working with James in the future."

4 October 2016

For enquiries please contact:
Andrew Watkins
Invesco Perpetual
020 7959 1643


