ROSENBERG, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- HITEC Power Protection, the inventor of diesel rotary UPS, today announced the company will be exhibiting its PowerPRO series at DatacenterDynamics Converged Canada, October 12 (Booth #23). The PowerPRO is the industry's most reliable and efficient continuous power system and preferred choice of more mission-critical facilities and data centers around the world.

DCD Canada and Cloud Symposium is co-hosted by the Toronto Cloud Business Coalition's (TCBC) Cloud Symposium and brings together business and technology executives responsible for the IT, data center and cloud services infrastructure required by the business. The PowerPRO UPS solution is the ideal fit for the event's attendees who seek an uninterruptible power supply solution, offering lowest total-cost-of-ownership (TCO).

"All data centers need to preserve as much floor space as possible for revenue-generating IT equipment -- and cloud providers are no different," said Ranjan Misra, President of HITEC Power Protection Inc. "HITEC offers the smallest DRUPS system footprint with the maximum return on investment in the shortest time frame. We are eager to share our insights and experience with attendees at this year's Cloud Symposium event."

About HITEC Power Protection

HITEC Power Protection is the world leader in continuous power solutions with over 1600 systems installed globally. With U.S. offices in Texas, California, and Virginia, HITEC delivers UPS solutions that are designed to fit local market requirements and the business-critical needs of its customers. HITEC guarantees customer service support through an integrated network of highly qualified service engineers and backed by its Regional Support Centers and Global Helpdesk. For more information, please visithttp://www.thenew-hitec.com/.

