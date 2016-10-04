EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Editor's Note: There are two images associated with this release.

Today, and effective immediately, WAM Development Group (WAM) has unveiled a new company name, logo and website. The new name, ONE Properties (ONE), better reflects the unity and alignment between the organization, its tenants, partners, suppliers and employees. This new brand identity represents ONE's North American expertise and multi-faceted areas of commercial and residential real estate experience.

ONE Properties is a North American real estate company headquartered in Edmonton with additional offices in Calgary and Toronto. Its portfolio consists of projects located in progressive markets and spans five major asset classes: retail, industrial, office, residential and mixed-use. ONE's properties are located across Canada and in the United States, with each of these assets now being managed under the new company name.

"The name ONE came from the desire to better reflect our unified approach to projects and how we work together with our clients and partners," said Darren Durstling, President & CEO, ONE Properties. "We believe that what we do matters, and we are driven by our core principles of integrity, collaboration and alignment. Our clients and partners expect only the very best from us and we work day after day to exceed those expectations and ensure we are all working together as a cohesive group."

ONE's previous name, WAM Development Group, stood for Western Asset Management. As the company's focus has shifted beyond western Canada and into greater North America, the company needed to shift its brand to reflect this expansion. Reflective of the new brand, the company has one set of objectives and one set of goals both internally and with external stakeholders.

ONE prides itself as being more than just a real estate development and management company. A core value of ONE is to enrich the communities they work in and ensure that all their developments are built in a sustainable and responsible manner. It has an established reputation for developing quality buildings that are built to the highest standards while integrating the latest innovative features, construction techniques and materials that businesses and residents demand in today's market.

"ONE is privileged to play a central role in developing, owning and managing properties that enable businesses, empower individuals and define communities," added Durstling. "We want to ensure that through our work, we are an essential part of developing great places for everyone to work, live and play."

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties (ONE) is a dynamic real estate company inspired to make life better through the values of integrity, collaboration and alignment with all our stakeholders including tenants, investors, partners and the communities we serve. ONE is focused on creating value through the strategic acquisition, development and management of retail, office, industrial, residential and mixed-use properties in progressive markets. For more information about ONE, please visit www.oneproperties.com

