MILPITAS, Calif., 2016-10-04 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics and data management, announced that enterprises can now leverage the Intel-based SGI UV 300H server in a multi-node cluster (scale out) to run SAP® Business Warehouse (SAP BW) on SAP HANA® or new SAP BW/4HANA. Unique to SGI, the cluster nodes can later be reconfigured as single-node systems with 1 to 32TB of shared memory (scale up) to run SAP S/4HANA® and other real-time applications. SGI also announced that deployments of the SGI UV 300H as a single-node system provide in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity to organizations running the SAP HANA platform. These announcements reflect SGI's broadening leadership in high-performance data analytics and continuing innovation to achieve greater insight and gain competitive advantage with SAP HANA.



SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under general availability in a clustered scale-out configuration to run SAP BW on SAP HANA or SAP BW/4HANA, using four to sixteen 8-socket nodes and up to 56 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity. When business lines wish to move to real-time analytics utilizing SAP Business Suite on SAP HANA, SAP Bank Analyzer, SAP S/4HANA Finance, or other SAP S/4HANA applications, the clustered systems can be fully repurposed to form single-node systems with 4 to 32 sockets. By avoiding the need to "rip and replace" multi-node clusters when single-node systems are required, IT organizations can enjoy considerable cost savings by protecting investments and reduce time to solution.



More than 100 single-node SGI UV 300H systems have been installed in organizations worldwide to provide data analytics in real time with SAP HANA and enable business lines to know when, where and how customers are buying without delay; view inventories, supply chains or financials with up-to-the-second accuracy; and spot market changes early and adjust with precision. These SGI systems deliver in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity - reflecting customer capacity growth in excess of 300% over the past twelve months.



-- SGI UV 300H is a model of the SGI UV 300 supercomputer and purpose-built for SAP HANA. -- #1 in scale-up capacity for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under general availability as a single-node system with 4 to 20 sockets and 1 to 20 Terabytes of cache-coherent shared memory. Utilizing a modular chassis architecture, the system scales up seamlessly in 4-socket increments. -- SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under general availability as a multi-node system that scales out from 4 to 16 nodes and, allowing for a minimum of one failover node, with up to 120 sockets and 56 Terabytes of shared memory. Each 8-socket node consists of two chassis that can be re-connected to form single nodes with up to 32 sockets and 32 Terabytes of shared memory. -- Collectively, SGI UV 300H systems have performed with 99.99 percent uptime, with many configured in high-availability and disaster recovery configurations to provide "five 9s" (99.999 percent) application availability. -- Featuring Intel® Xeon® E7 v4 or v3 processors, 7th generation SGI NUMAlink technology, and pre-installed with SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server or Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H can be deployed as a fully pre-configured single-node or multi-node appliance or SAP HANA tailored data center integration.



"For large enterprises that plan to migrate to SAP S/4HANA but wish to begin their journey to SAP HANA with SAP BW, our new SGI cluster offering is unquestionably the optimal solution," said Jorge Titinger, president and CEO, SGI. "The scalability of the SGI UV 300H architecture coupled with our expertise in mission-critical environments provides an ideal path to real-time business with SAP HANA."



About SGI



SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to discovery, innovation and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more information.



