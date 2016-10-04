Energy storage is taking off in a big way in various energy markets around the world, and an updated report from the U.K.'s REA shows that it is firmly established in the country, while new policy frameworks could elevate it to the next level. It is a critical technology that, if embraced, will make a transition to renewable energies, especially solar PV, smoother and sustainable. The second edition of REA's 'Energy Storage in the U.K. - An Overview' report pinpointed all of the utility-scale standalone energy storage project currently operational, of which there are 35. Additionally, it stated that, as of August 2016, there have been at least 1,500 residential storage units deployed across the country. All in all, this combines to create 3.23 GW of energy storage projects now operational throughout the country. More encouraging still are that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...