Global Digital Video Content Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report to 2020 - Increase in Production of In-house Web Series - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global digital video content market to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the period 2016-2020.

The global digital video content market was valued at $38.71 billion in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period to reach $121.47 billion by 2020. Till 2009, digital video content market was limited to content on YouTube, video ads on Facebook, and promotional videos on company websites. Since then, digital video content market has grown exponentially.

One of the notable trends in the global digital video content market is the growing production of in-house web series. Originality of content and innovation are the core competencies of the digital video market and this has resulted in the growth of in-house produced content across various platforms.



According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increase in demand for live video streaming solutions. Online video streaming provides easy access and content choice for customers. Sports is the most popular vertical with the largest live video streaming audience in the digital video content market. Platforms such as Ustream and Livestream are extremely popular among consumers.



TV channels, especially sports and news, offer live video streaming through their online channels like BBC iPlayer (BBC), WatchESPN (ESPN) and CNNgo (CNN). The global digital video streaming service market is growing mainly due to the flexibility of the services it offers. It is also expected that a large number of digital video service providers will venture into live streaming services during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that lack of well-defined censorship policies is a major challenge in the market.



Key vendors:



Amazon

YouTube

Hulu

Netflix



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market overview

PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by business model



PART 08: Market segmentation by type



PART 09: Market segmentation by device



PART 10: Global digital video content market by geography



PART 11: Digital video content sharing via social networking sites



PART 12: Key leading countries



PART 13: Buying criteria



PART 14: Market drivers



PART 15: Impact of drivers



PART 16: Market challenges



PART 17: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 18: Market trends



PART 19: Vendor landscape



PART 20: Appendix



