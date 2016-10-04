sprite-preloader
04.10.2016 | 15:11
Global Digital Video Content Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report to 2020 - Increase in Production of In-house Web Series - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Digital Video Content Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global digital video content market to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the period 2016-2020.

The global digital video content market was valued at $38.71 billion in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period to reach $121.47 billion by 2020. Till 2009, digital video content market was limited to content on YouTube, video ads on Facebook, and promotional videos on company websites. Since then, digital video content market has grown exponentially.

One of the notable trends in the global digital video content market is the growing production of in-house web series. Originality of content and innovation are the core competencies of the digital video market and this has resulted in the growth of in-house produced content across various platforms.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increase in demand for live video streaming solutions. Online video streaming provides easy access and content choice for customers. Sports is the most popular vertical with the largest live video streaming audience in the digital video content market. Platforms such as Ustream and Livestream are extremely popular among consumers.

TV channels, especially sports and news, offer live video streaming through their online channels like BBC iPlayer (BBC), WatchESPN (ESPN) and CNNgo (CNN). The global digital video streaming service market is growing mainly due to the flexibility of the services it offers. It is also expected that a large number of digital video service providers will venture into live streaming services during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that lack of well-defined censorship policies is a major challenge in the market.

Key vendors:

  • Amazon
  • YouTube
  • Hulu
  • Netflix

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market overview

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by business model

PART 08: Market segmentation by type

PART 09: Market segmentation by device

PART 10: Global digital video content market by geography

PART 11: Digital video content sharing via social networking sites

PART 12: Key leading countries

PART 13: Buying criteria

PART 14: Market drivers

PART 15: Impact of drivers

PART 16: Market challenges

PART 17: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 18: Market trends

PART 19: Vendor landscape

PART 20: Appendix

For more information on this topic, please visit the Smartphone & Mobile Devices section of the Research and Markets Blog.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vk4dgx/global_digital

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


