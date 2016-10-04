Global Legal Marijuana Market (Consumption, Solid Edibles, Inhalation, Liquid Edibles & Topicals) 2016-2020 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 37.38% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global legal marijuana market to grow at a CAGR of 37.38% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global legal marijuana market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from legal sales of marijuana. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The cannabis market is set to undergo major changes with the ongoing digitization trend in business processes and its impact on corporate business models. Many vendors are using the internet to reach a large number of targeted audience through online and mobile advertisements. In addition, several new start-ups are launching their mobile apps to reach remotely located customers. For instance, Nestdrop is a mobile app which delivers medicinal cannabis to the customers within a specific period depending on the delivery specifications. The introduction of such technologies has increased the vendor's reach, impacting the market positively.

The growth of the marijuana market has significantly increased the revenue for dispensary owners as well as cultivators and governments. In addition, the growing popularity of marijuana for recreational purpose is increasing the market competition and business opportunity for several vendors. Ancillary businesses such as cannabis oil market, hookahs parlor, bubblers, volcano vaporizers and percolated bongs, THC-infused ice cream, and brownies are also profiting from the growing legal marijuana market.

Further, the report states that the population near the commercial markets where marijuana is available will be exposed to use, misuse, and abuse of the substance, adversely affecting the health and life of the users. Legalizing marijuana for recreational use further exposes children and non-smokers to the passive consumption. Protection of laborers working in the marijuana farm is another major challenge the market faces.

