OAKLAND, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- John Masiello, business area director for DNV GL's Energy Efficiency Program Development and Implementation practice was awarded the Fellow level of membership by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) during its annual meeting. AEE only bestows this honorary level of membership to individuals who have made a significant, sustained contribution to the energy efficiency and alternative energy industry. AEE also recognized Mr. Masiello as a Legend in Energy in 2009.

Mr. Masiello's career in the energy industry spans more than 35 years, with a focus on energy efficiency, demand response, and alternative energy. His career began in New England managing one of the first companies in the United States to provide energy efficiency and demand response programs. He then moved to a large investor-owned utility in the southeast. During his twenty-year tenure there, Mr. Masiello designed award-winning energy efficiency programs and received recognition for his efforts to promote demand-side management as well as alternative energy. His early innovations are still considered fundamental elements of successful residential and commercial programs worldwide. Currently he is leading the Energy Efficiency Program Development and Implementation team within the Sustainable Use practice at DNV GL. He and his team successfully implement demand-side management programs for utilities across the country, providing 1.7TWh of electric savings in 2015.

"John has demonstrated a commitment to help society save energy by creating unique, groundbreaking initiatives throughout his career," said Richard Barnes, senior vice president of Sustainable Use Services with DNV GL. "This recognition from AEE reflects his leadership in the energy industry, and we are pleased that he has been selected for this honor."

"We value our relationship with John Masiello and appreciate his dedication and commitment to energy efficiency," said Wayne Dobberpuhl, APS Solutions for Business program manager. "Since 2006, APS has partnered with DNV GL in implementing our Solutions for Business Program and it's the quality of people like John who make our partnership a success."

