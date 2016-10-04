Leading Fashion Retailer Implements SDL Web, SDL Language Technology and SDL Language Services to Grow its Digital Footprint

SDL today announced that Lindex, a Sweden-based global fashion retailer, chose SDL Web, SDL TMS and SDL Language Services to enable a faster and more efficient time-to-market for its global digital ecommerce presence.

Lindex selected SDL's web content management solution, SDL Web, which is fully integrated with SDL's translation management system, SDL TMS, to go global faster. The combination of SDL's solutions seamlessly connect to Lindex's ecommerce platform and other infrastructure, allowing the organization to accelerate its growth plans, while saving money by reducing the need for bespoke integration work.

With the goal of overcoming challenges in maintaining and running a successful global ecommerce presence, Lindex turned to SDL to master the complexity of managing multiple websites, in multiple languages using fully integrated translation management capabilities. By providing an environment where marketing content and ecommerce content can be easily blended into a single digital experience, Lindex is now able to overcome the traditional marketing and commerce divide. With such an advanced environment to support, Lindex was drawn to SDL's capability to streamline processes and content updates globally, maintaining long term quality and consistency while still allowing local control at a detailed level.

"We're thrilled to provide Lindex with comprehensive global content management capabilities and localization services that will expedite workflow and enhance overall output," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. "Lindex realized that SDL's unique ability to offer integrated solutions, combined with SDL Language Services, will enable the delivery of local language content across every step of the customer journey. We look forward to partnering with Lindex as they work to achieve expansion goals, and we're excited for what's to come."

About Lindex

Lindex is one of Europe's leading fashion chains, with approximately 480 stores in 17 markets. Lindex business concept is to offer inspiring and affordable fashion to the fashion conscious woman. The assortment includes several different concepts within women's wear, kids' wear, lingerie and cosmetics. More than half of Lindex total assortment is made of more sustainable sources and Lindex is dedicated to reach 80% by year 2020. Read more about our fashion on www.lindex.com.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the leader in global content management and language solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, SDL helps companies build relevant digital experiences that deliver transformative business results on a global scale. Seventy-nine of the top 100 global brands trust SDL to simplify the complexity of managing content across multiple brands, websites, languages, and devices. Go global faster with SDL. Learn more at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

