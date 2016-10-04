LONDON, 2016-10-04 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (1:00pm GMT).



The Company will release its third-quarter results earlier that morning, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial 844-239-5285 (if dialing from within the U.S.) or 512-961-6524 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference ID is 87431578. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.



About LivaNova LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.



LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and is admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN".



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media Karen King Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262 Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332 Email: corporate.communications@livanova.com