Compart: Comparting 2016: Document processing as a competitive factor

From data to the customer: International forum for multi-channel document and output management focuses on current technology trends in customer communication

Is the digital world edging out paper-based batch processing? Can high-speed color printing be standardized and still retain its premium quality? Why is production security so important in document processing? This year's Comparting on November 17th and 18th in Böblingen will explore the current trends in document and output management from a number of perspectives and offer up food for thought on the industry's central topic: How can companies communicate more effectively with their customers without sacrificing quality?

Market analyst David Stabel from InfoTrends will open the conference with an insightful address on customer communications as a market differentiator. After all, customers have raised the bar. The role document processing plays in this context will be covered in the keynote as well as inform the forum's further agenda.

Cost pressure forces automation in output management

It is mainly the user reports that will spotlight the various aspects of modern communication at this year's Comparting. In "Hand in Hand through Output Wonderland," rku.it Gmbh reveals how automation speeds up the print process and cuts costs, from the time an order is placed up to print preparation (modification, formatting, conversion) and handover to production.

Increased cost pressure across the board is forcing companies to take a hard look at their document and output management processes. Postage costs present the main challenge.

On that topic, Postcon has a good deal to say. The mail service provider will explain how intelligently linking document creation, printing and mailing can reduce postage costs by as much as two-thirds, including IT-supported presorting and franking.

How does Compart see the modern world of document processing?

Alte Leipziger Lebensvericherung a.G. also has a keen interest in optimizing document processing. The insurer sends out more than five million mailings a year from its location in Oberursel. The related data are fed into a powerful output management system from a number of applications in the form of Word documents, XML or line data. Bundling, IT-franking and enveloping are accomplished in a closed loop process. Any changes to this complex environment must consider output as a whole. To this end, DocBridge Delta was introduced in 2014. The company's presentation sheds light on the tool's use in the testing and development environment as well as its continuous checking functionality in the production landscape.

Other conference presentations highlight the various traces digitalization leaves behind in document and output management and demonstrate feasible solution approaches that will surely provide food for further thought. Against this backdrop, the presentations by Harald Grumser, Compart founder and CEO, and Jörg Palmer, head of product management at Compart, will provide valuable guidance. Their focus is meeting current challenges in document processing with future-proof technologies and how the Compart portfolio addresses that need.

Agenda and participants more international than ever

Comparting is an industry gathering place and training event in one. The forum, now in its twelfth year, attracts experts, users, analysts, journalists and industry professionals from Germany and abroad and covers a wide range of topics. The two-day forum features a mix of introductory and technology presentations for experts and developers as well as user reports focused on business applications. Its international orientation is intentional; the issues that arise in Germany differ from those in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. As in previous years, there will be a special track and roundtable discussion on the French market. France is Compart's most important market after Germany. The press roundtable will also be held again. Directors and regional managers from Germany, France, North America and Great Britain will discuss the latest market developments and special trends in their countries and then take questions from journalists. As always, the breaks and evening event will provide ample opportunity for networking.

For more information and to register, go to http://www.compart.com/comparting

Comparting, the forum for multi-channel document management on November 17th and 18th, 2016 in the Böblingen Kongresshalle.

For journalists: Press round table at Comparting on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.

Background information on Compart

Compart is a leading international supplier of multi-channel solutions for document management. The company, headquartered in Germany, has been a market presence for over twenty years and has subsidiaries in Europe and North America as well as a network of partners in Latin America.

Compart helps companies boost the efficiency of their operations with solutions for quick and flexible processing of high-volume transaction documents. The scalable and platform-independent DocBridge® family of products, designed, developed and supported by Compart, allows documents to be output anytime, anywhere, digitally or on paper.

The company enjoys a worldwide reputation as an innovative market leader as well as a developer of professional and leading-edge solutions in the field of document management. More than 1,200 customers in 42 countries rely on Compart solutions, in industries that range from finance, insurance, and retail to printing, telecommunications, utilities and healthcare. Furthermore, Compart is a technology partner for numerous leading manufacturers in industry.

