The government of the Argentine province of Jujuy announced that it has won 300 MW of solar projects during the first national renewable energy tender of the RenovAr program, it said within a statement. Specifically, it has been awarded the three Cauchari solar projects, 1, 2 and 3, which each have a capacity of 100 MW, at the initial stage of the financial bids. The indicated price of the installations remains at US$60 per MW, according to the announcement. The provider of the projects is JEMSE SE (Jujuy Energy ...

