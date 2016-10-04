Sometimes the best way to learn about what is going on in solar is to sit down with the experts. Today pv magazine LIVE, our new video offering, brings you three new interviews from the SPI 2016 trade show with some of the people who know the U.S. solar market better than anyone. First is our interview with GTM Research Associate Director of U.S. Solar Corey Honeyman, who gives an overview of the U.S. solar market in the second half of 2016 and 2017. Honeyman ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...