Arushi Thakur, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on pet supplies sector, says, "Fish keeping is also gaining popularity among consumers as it is linked with providing therapeutic benefits and reducing stress. For instance, exposure fish tanks with bright colored fish have helped to curtail the disruptive behavior of individuals with Alzheimer's disease. It has also helped to improve the eating habits of these patients."

Growing preference for technology-integrated products

Aquarists and hobbyists are using technological advancements, whereby equipment used for recreating aquariums is becoming smaller, more efficient, and smarter. This is also, making it easy to maintain and clean the aquarium. Aquariums are being designed to be compact and are designed to house corals and delicate reef vertebrates.

Life-supporting equipment such as filtration systems and lights are integrated into the aquarium tanks or in the hood of the aquarium. This provides reliable performance without compromising on the aesthetic value of the aquarium. Auxiliary devices help in maintaining ideal water parameters. These devices are also designed to be compact and small, which is ideal for smaller aquariums.

Energy efficient aquarium accessories are being designed to offer maintenance-free performance for aquarists and hobbyists. For instance, light fixtures use integrated low-wattage LEDs, light fixtures with high output rely on energy-efficient electronic ballasts, and titanium heat exchange coils are used in aquarium chillers.

New programmable, smart devices are being used within the aquarium equipment. For instance, electronic submersible heaters are used, which help in maintaining accurate water temperature by sampling aquarium water temperature. Programmable digital feeders and canister filter capable of self-diagnosis are some of the aquarium products available in the market. Smart devices such as aquarium control systems help hobbyist to control other high-tech devices and help them manage pH, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, oxidation-reduction potential parameters, and lighting simultaneously. "High-end models can be connected to the local network so that an individual can view and modify the current controller programs from any Internet-enabled computer," says Arushi.

Rise of aquascaping

The aquarium market is experiencing a trend of re-creating tanks based on various themes and backgrounds, where coral reefs, big rocks, plants, and exotic fish are used to decorate the aquarium so as to fabricate an underwater world in one's home. The aquarium is refashioned into a desert scene in water using large rocks, soil, and fish. They are also creating aquariums with wood and low lighting. The trend is mainly developing in Japan and Indonesia.

With the increase in the trend of aquascaping, the demand for aquarium accessories is expected to increase during the forecast period. Aquascaping contests are also being organized by various associations to encourage beginners and experienced hobbyists to display their creations. For instance, Aquatic Gardeners Association organizes aquascaping contest every year. ISTA International Aquascaping Contest conducted in Taiwan also promotes aquascaping by encouraging hobbyists in Taiwan and around the world.

Innovations in decor items

The demand for different and innovative aquarium accessories is increasing as most of the aquarium purchases are done to suit personal aesthetic preferences. Underwater lighting using LED bulbs is one of the popular innovative aquarium accessory available in the market. The aquarium is illuminated with the help of these lights, which also use less electricity and produce less heat as compared with the standard lighting systems. LEDs come in a wide variety of colors and make good displays if they are skillfully hidden behind or under other décor items in the tank. These lights are waterproof and can be used as the main lighting bar positioned in the tank, rather than on top.

Glow in the dark aquarium accessories such as artificial plants, stones, gravel, artificial jellyfish, glowing pebbles, ornaments, are also available for hobbyists to incorporate in their aquariums. The glow in the dark pebbles are made from special material that is heavy enough to sink and lie on the floor of the fish tank and is made from fish-friendly and non-toxic materials.

