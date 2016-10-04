

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



4 October 2016



Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 974,502 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 3 October 2016 at a price of 115.5p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 109.1p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 December 2015). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 tax years.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 14 October 2016.



The Offer is now closed.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 87,606,404 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3420207R40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX