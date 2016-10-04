Worldwide Software Defined Everything (SDE) Report 2016-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.9% to Aggregate $143.35 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Software Defined Everything (SDE/SDX) Market - By Types (SDN (Infrastructure, Cloud Virtualization, Applications, Services), SDS (Hardware, Software), SDDC, End-users, By Regions - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

Worldwide Software Defined Everything (SDE) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.9% Over the Period 2016-2022 to Aggregate $143.35 Billion By 2022

Software Defined Everything (SDE) has become a buzzword in the IT world moving towards a software defined future. It can be understood as a movement towards providing more authority to software systems to control different types of multi-piece hardware systems. In such an environment, an intelligent software could control, manage and automate the entire data center infrastructure.

Such a virtualized infrastructure can be delivered as a service and provide organizations with flexibility, scalability, added speed, and savings on capital and operational expenditure. The umbrella term incorporates a number of software defined technologies such as Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Storage (SDS), and Software Defined Data Center (SDDC).

The term was coined by IBM to describe its vision of software defined future. What started as Application, Integration and Middleware group got evolved to Software Defined Environments Group inside the IBM Software group. With changing business requirements and an enormous amount of data being generated, more and more budgets are being allocated to IT in an organization. Factors being considered to switch to SDE are improvements in network stability, time to market and reduction in provisioning time. Areas, where its need is being mentioned, are cloud, Internet of Things and big data.

Apart from a matured server virtualization market, it is still early to guess how SDE as a whole would evolve and get adopted in the IT world. Most of the organizations are switching to hybrid environments and considering adoption of such costly technology is being questioned. Security is another concern for organizations due to its nature of the operation in a virtual environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

7 SDN: Market Size and Analysis

8 SDS: Market Size and Analysis

9 SDDC: Market Size and Analysis

10 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

11 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

12 Competitive Analysis

13 Market Attractiveness

14 Vendor Profiles

14.1 VMware Inc.

14.2 Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise

14.3 Dell Inc.

14.4 Cisco

15 Global Generalist

15.1 Infoblox

15.2 Big Switch Networks Inc.

15.3 Nexenta Systems Inc.

15.4 Extreme Networks

15.5 Pivot3

16 Companies to Watch for

16.1 Swiftstack Inc.

16.2 DataCore Software Corporation

16.3 Metaswitch Networks

16.4 Coraid Inc. (SouthSuite Inc.)

