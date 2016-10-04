Research and Markets - Global Virtual Reality Market Hardware Analysis 2014-2020: Market will Increase by 8 Times with Facebook, GoPro, HTC, Largan Precision, Microsoft, Samsung & Sony Dominating

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Virtual Reality Market Hardware Global Analysis" report to their offering.

According to a study it is anticipated that Global Virtual Reality market will increase by 8 times by 2020, from its current market size. In the global virtual reality market, application segment will lead the market over the hardware segment. Healthcare is the leading segment in 2016. But due to growing competition from other sectors (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame and Video Entertainment), healthcare leading position is expected to change by 2020. However, In terms of key players, HTC is leading the virtual reality market globally.



This study titled Virtual Reality Market Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Input System) & Software (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame, Video Entertainment, HealthCare) Global Analysis provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth virtual reality market. This report studies separate sales analysis of four companies: Sony, Microsoft, Facebook, HTC. A five year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.



Scope of the Report



1) Market and Forecast

2) Market Share and Forecast

3) By Hardware Segments (Head Mounted Display, Input System) Market and Forecast

4) By Application Segments (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame, Video Entertainment, HealthCare)

5) Company Sales Analysis (Company Overview, Exposure / Initiatives to Virtual Reality, Virtual Reality Sale, Virtual Reality Volume Sales)

6) Key Growth Drivers & Challenges



Key Companies covered in the report are as follows



1) Sony

2) Microsoft

3) Facebook

4) HTC

5) Largan Precision

6) Samsung Electronics

7) GoPro



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Virtual Reality Market (2014 - 2020)



3. Global Virtual Reality Share Analysis (2014 - 2020)



4. Global Virtual Reality Hardware Market (2014 - 2020)



5. Global Virtual Reality Applications (Software) Market (2014 - 2020)



6. Key Virtual Reality Company Analysis (2016 - 2020)



7. Growth Drivers of Virtual Reality



8. Challenges in Virtual Reality



Companies Mentioned



Facebook

GoPro

HTC

Largan Precision

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Sony

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86k58q/virtual_reality

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716