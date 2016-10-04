Burn Care Market by Product, Depth and by End-Users - Forecast to 2021 for the $2.33 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Burn Care Market by Product, Depth and by End-Users - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The burn care market is expected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.68 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021. In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product, depth of burn, end user, and region.

Factors such as rising incidence of burn injuries, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness on burn care, and advancements in burn care treatments and products are driving growth in the market. However, high cost of treatments and products is expected to challenge the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The global burn care market is segmented into four major product categories, namely, advanced burn care dressings, biologics, traditional burn care and other products. The advanced burn care dressings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; while, the biologics segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Based on depth of burn, the burn care market is segmented into minor, partial-thickness, and full-thickness burns. The partial-thickness burns segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016, owing to the increasing usage of advanced dressings and biologics like skin grafts and substitutes.

Based on end users, the burn care market is segmented into hospitals, physician clinics, home care, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Based on type, the hospitals segment is further categorized into inpatients and outpatients.

The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Acelity (U.S.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M Company (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkb23n/burn_care_market

