PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Online Gambling Market 2016-2020 with 888, Bet-at-home, Bwin Ladbrokes & Unibet Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online Gambling Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

According to the report, increasing penetration among younger audience will be a key driver for market growth. Online gambling attracts a lot of younger population and also reaches the gambling population that does not go to a casino or a bar where betting is allowed. The average age of a casino visitor is 48 years while the average age of an online gambler is 34.5 years, indicating the paradigm shift of traditional gambling to the online environment. In the current market scenario, it is essential for the prosperity of any business to attract the millennial generation, and the global online gambling market is successfully attracting that segment of the population by offering variety in games and incentives other than the prize money.

Online gambling includes activities like betting, gaming, and lottery games on connected devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs. The revenue generation is mainly through wagers on outdoor sports (football, tennis, and horse racing), lottery games (bingo and lotto), online casinos, and games played on other gaming machines.

The global online gambling market to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the period 2016-2020.

The report, Global Online Gambling Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

  • 888 Holdings
  • Bet-at-home
  • Bwin
  • Ladbrokes
  • Unibet

Other prominent vendors

  • Amaya
  • BetAmerica
  • Betfair Online Casino
  • Betsson
  • Camelot
  • Delaware Park
  • Draft Kings
  • FanDuel
  • Gala Coral
  • Genting UK
  • Golden Nugget Online Casino
  • Harrington Gaming online
  • Net Entertainment
  • Paddy Power
  • Pala Casino
  • Playtech
  • The Rank
  • Real Gaming
  • Resorts Casino
  • Sportech
  • TVG
  • TwinSpires
  • WatchandWager
  • WorldWinner

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market attractiveness by type

Part 08: Comparison analysis

Part 09: Market segmentation by device

Part 10: Market attractiveness by type

Part 11: Comparison analysis

Part 12: Buying criteria

Part 13: Geographical segmentation

Part 14: Market attractiveness by geography

Part 15: Comparision analysis

Part 16: Key leading countries in online gambling market

Part 17: Market drivers

Part 18: Impact of drivers

Part 19: Market challenges

Part 20: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 21: Market trends

Part 22: Vendor landscape

Part 23: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f43rtv/global_online

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire