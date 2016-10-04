Global Sterilized Packaging Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach Approx $47.8 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sterilized Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Sterilized Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $47.8 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Sterilized Packaging across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Sterilized Packaging Market, By Material 4.1 Paper & Paperboard 4.2 Glass 4.3 Metal 4.4 Plastics

5 Sterilized Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Wraps

5.2 Blister & Clamshells

5.3 Bags & Pouches

5.4 Pre-Filled Syringes

5.5 Sterile Closures

5.6 Vials & Ampoules

5.7 Pre-Fillable Inhalers

5.8 Sterile Bottles & Containers

5.9 Thermoform Trays

5.10 Other Types

6 Sterilized Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Medical Implants

6.2 Surgical & Medical Instruments

6.3 In Vitro Diagnostic Products

6.4 Pharmaceutical & Biological

6.5 Other Applications

7 Sterilized Packaging Market, By Sterilization Method

7.1 High Temperature/ Pressure Sterilization

7.2 Chemical Sterilization

7.3 Radiation Sterilization

8 Sterilized Packaging Market, By Geography

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Oracle Packaging, Inc.

9.2 Placon Corporation (Barger)

9.3 Steripack Ltd.

9.4 Reynolds Packaging Group

9.5 Bemis Company, Inc.

9.6 3M Company

9.7 Honeywell International

9.8 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

9.9 Amcor Limited

9.10 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

9.11 Alcoa Inc.

9.12 Ahlstrom Corp

9.13 Baxter International

9.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.15 Evonik Industries

