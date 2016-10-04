

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump says he has a fiduciary responsibility to pay no more tax than legally required, or, to pay as little tax as legally possible.



Addressing an election rally in Colorado Monday, the Republican presidential nominee sounded unaffected by the revelation that he might not have had paid income taxes for as many as 18 years.



'As a businessman and real estate developer, I have legally used the tax laws to my benefit, and to the benefit of my company and my employees,' Trump said, adding that the news media is now obsessed with an alleged tax filing from the 1990's, at the end of one of the most brutal economic downturns in the country's history.



Trump claimed that although tens of thousands of people were put out of work, and some of the biggest people and companies went bankrupt, his company survived the recession, and is bigger, stronger, with far greater assets, and more premium properties, than ever before.



The New York businessman attacked the opponent Hillary Clinton, alleging that her only method of making money is by selling government favors and granting access to special interests, know nothing about how businesses succeed and grow.



Trump said he left private business for public life because he understands the country is in very bad shape, and now it is in need of a major comeback.



