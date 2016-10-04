Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IMS Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guide: Ireland" report to their offering.

The Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guides are established as the definitive reference and training text for P&R professionals around the world, drawing on the long-standing expertise of the IMS pricing and reimbursement specialists to provide industry players and decision makers with a thorough understanding of the rules and regulations governing P&R in international markets.

This report covers key developments in P&R, market access, cost containment, trade margins and healthcare issues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Facts Figures

Market Indicators

Provision Funding

Coverage

Private Insurance

Universal Health Insurance

2. PRICING

Prescription Drugs

Pricing Agreement

Price Freeze

New Patented Drugs

Generic Drugs

Hospital Drugs

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

OTC Drugs

3. REIMBURSEMENT

Admission to Reimbursement

Information Requirements

Reimbursement Criteria

Assessment

Decision

Timelines

Appeals

Funding

Delistings

Patented Drugs

Off-patent Originals

Generics

Price Realignments

Reference Price Reimbursement System

4. PHARMACOECONOMICS

Pharmacoeconomic Requirements

NCPE

HIQA

5. PRICE BUILD UP

Wholesalers

Margins

Background

Retail Pharmacies

Margins

Dispensing Fees

Background

Dispensing Doctors

Sales Tax

6. COST CONTAINMENT

Industry Paybacks

Promotional Costs

Patient Co-payments

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Prescribing Controls

Monitoring

Prescribing Guidance

Preferred Drugs List

INN Prescribing

Other Guidelines

7. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Outlook

Price Realignments

Reimbursement Review

Reform of State-funded Healthcare Schemes

Hospital Reform

8. NAMES ADDRESSES

