Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IMS Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guide: Ireland" report to their offering.
The Pharmaceutical Pricing Reimbursement Concise Guides are established as the definitive reference and training text for P&R professionals around the world, drawing on the long-standing expertise of the IMS pricing and reimbursement specialists to provide industry players and decision makers with a thorough understanding of the rules and regulations governing P&R in international markets.
This report covers key developments in P&R, market access, cost containment, trade margins and healthcare issues.
Key Topics Covered:
1. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
Facts Figures
Market Indicators
Provision Funding
Coverage
Private Insurance
Universal Health Insurance
2. PRICING
Prescription Drugs
Pricing Agreement
Price Freeze
New Patented Drugs
Generic Drugs
Hospital Drugs
Public Hospitals
Private Hospitals
OTC Drugs
3. REIMBURSEMENT
Admission to Reimbursement
Information Requirements
Reimbursement Criteria
Assessment
Decision
Timelines
Appeals
Funding
Delistings
Patented Drugs
Off-patent Originals
Generics
Price Realignments
Reference Price Reimbursement System
4. PHARMACOECONOMICS
Pharmacoeconomic Requirements
NCPE
HIQA
5. PRICE BUILD UP
Wholesalers
Margins
Background
Retail Pharmacies
Margins
Dispensing Fees
Background
Dispensing Doctors
Sales Tax
6. COST CONTAINMENT
Industry Paybacks
Promotional Costs
Patient Co-payments
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Prescribing Controls
Monitoring
Prescribing Guidance
Preferred Drugs List
INN Prescribing
Other Guidelines
7. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS
Outlook
Price Realignments
Reimbursement Review
Reform of State-funded Healthcare Schemes
Hospital Reform
8. NAMES ADDRESSES
