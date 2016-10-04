SASKATOON, SK--(Marketwired - October 04, 2016) - Today, Kasiel Solutions Inc. (Kasiel) announces the release of their first product, now available for pre-order by the general public. ORA is a personal safety alert device designed for seniors that is disguised in jewelry and sportswear. The brains behind the device, the ORA Link, clips in and out of the stylish designs easily, allowing for versatility. ORA works with a smartphone, keeping the wearer safe and connected wherever there is cell phone coverage, unlike most other medical alert devices on the market that limit seniors to their home.

Other unique features of ORA include the ability for the wearer to decide who they would like contacted in the event of an emergency, and as many contacts as they would like. If no one is available, emergency services is then notified. ORA also allows loved ones to check in via the product's app by using a super simple chat function and checking the inactivity tracker. The app will be available for free on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Serese Selanders, founder & CEO, has been dreaming of this day since she began her company in 2013. After her own personal experiences, years of speaking to seniors and their loved ones, and dedicated research, ORA is finally a reality for Selanders.

"No one should have to wear something that looks like a garage door opener around their necks," says Serese Selanders, founder and CEO of Kasiel. "Seniors care about what they look like, they like to get out and about, and they want to maintain their independence. We've created a product that makes them feel safe and they can be proud to wear."

Not only is ORA supported by Saskatchewan's only geriatrician, Dr. Jenny Basran, this new wearable proved itself earlier this year. One of ORA's prototype wearers, Gladys Zirk, became seriously ill and reached for her phone during the night. When her phone fell and was out of reach, she pressed her ORA Link. Instantly her daughter and son were sent notifications, and after two minutes emergency services was contacted.

"Because of ORA I am here today," says Zirk.

Although this emergency shocked Ms. Zirk's family, they felt comfort in knowing what was happening to their mother every step of the way. The app notified them that emergency services had been called and updated them on Gladys' status until they arrived by her side.

For more information on ORA please visit www.myora.ca, Facebook @MyOra.ca or Twitter @myora_ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/1/11G116499/Images/pendant-e8941df7fab1936c9acbad1fa2c1ac20.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/cCluQPE1QX0

For interviews, questions or comments, please contact:

Serese Selanders

Founder & CEO

306-291-0927

serese@myora.ca