Dynamic Positioning Systems Market Worth 1.82 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Dynamic Positioning Systems Market by Subsystem (Power Systems, Thruster Systems, DP Control Systems, and Sensors), Application (Passenger Ship, Merchant Vessel, Offshore Vessel, and Naval Vessel), Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.62 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.82 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 94 market data Tables and 94 Figures spread through 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Dynamic Positioning Systems Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dynamic-positioning-systems-market-44881766.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Factors, such as increase in the number of offshore patrol vessels, technological advancements, and expansion in oil & gas refineries worldwide are expected to drive the dynamic positioning systems market.

Based on equipment type, the Class 3 segment of the dynamic positioning systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Class 3 dynamic positioning systems provide accurate location of a vessel as compared to other equipment types. Manufacturing companies prefer Class 3 DP systems, as they are high technologically advanced. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the Class 3 segment. Class 3 systems hold a vessel in its exact position where it has to be even in extreme conditions, such as high tides, fire caused in the vessel, among others.

Based on application, the merchant vessels segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the merchant vessels segment of the Dynamic Positioning Systems Market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of dynamic position (DP) vessels for offshore drilling by oil industries is fueling the growth of the merchant vessels segment.

Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets for dynamic positioning systems due to increase in the end users of dynamic positioning systems. Africa's economic development was fueled by activities related to extraction of massive energy sources. Due to the presence of a significant number of natural resources, various non-African companies are willing to contribute towards the development of the African maritime sector. The marine port will serve as a gateway for East African landlocked countries, such as Uganda, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Inquiry Before Buying: - http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=44881766

Major players in the dynamic positioning systems market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Rolls-Royce plc. (U.K.), ABB Group (Switzerland), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Wartsila Oyj Abp (Finland), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway).

Browse Related Reports

Marine Propellers Market by Number of Blades (3, 4, 5, Others), Propeller Type (Controllable Pitch, Fixed Pitch, Ducted), Application (Merchant, Naval, Others), Material & Geography - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/marine-propeller-market-125429993.html

Marine Engine Market by propulsion (2 stroke, 4 stroke, diesel electric & others), by power 000' HP (up to 20, 20-40, 40-60, 60-80 & above 80), by vessels (commercial, offshore support, & inland waterways) by fuel & by region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/marine-engine-market-261640121.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets