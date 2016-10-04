sprite-preloader
SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, October 4

Director/PDMR Shareholding

October 4, 2016 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameBill Mordan
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusGeneral Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameShire plc
b)LEI54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") in respect of notional ADSs awarded under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP") on February 12, 2016. The date of vesting reflects the anniversary of the originally intended date of grant of October 1, 2015. In accordance with the rules of the LTIP, upon vesting the number of ADSs to be delivered was increased by an amount equivalent to the value of dividends paid by the Company in respect of the RSUs from the award date to the date of vesting. Details of related disposal of ADSs are referenced in section 5. below.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A5,181
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionOctober 1, 2016
f)Place of the transactionN/A
5.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionAutomated disposal of ADSs in relation to the vesting of RSUs referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
$193.80151,760
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionOctober 3, 2016
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Global Select Market

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Sarah Elton-Farrseltonfarr@shire.com+44 1256 894157
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Gwen Fishergfisher@shire.com+1 484 595 9836
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


